FNUSA encourages youth to fight for what they believe in

The Fiji National University Student Association is encouraging youths to fight for what they believe in.

This comes as there have been concerns raised on the issue of fake profiles and cyberbullying.

Earlier, the FNUSA President Ketan Lal raised concern regarding People’s Alliance Party member Lynda Tabuya for allegedly making derogatory remarks in a personal video that was posted on a fake troll page and managed by a fake account.

Lal states that the student body will not be silenced by cyberbullies.

“We see all these fake troll pages, we are not going to be silenced by these cyberbullying efforts and we encourage other young Fijians who has ever been a victim of cyberbullying to continue to fight for what they believe in as cyberbullies are nothing but keyboard warriors.”

The People’s Alliance Party confirmed that it will launch an inquiry into allegations against Tabuya.

PAP General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka says the inquiry will allow them to get all the facts on what Tabuya had allegedly said or posted before they can comment any further on the issue.



PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he will not make any comments on action that will be taken against Tabuya but has referred all queries to Ditoka.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Party has requested the names of accounts and the alleged bullying posts adding they were surprised to find out through the media about fake accounts that post pro-NFP content, allegedly cyberbullying the FNUSA President.

Today the FNUSA has replied with examples of fake profiles that have been involved in the alleged acts.