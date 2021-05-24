FNUSA concerned with Ali’s comments

The Fiji National University Students’ Association has raised serious concern regarding Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali.

The student body says this is in relation to what it describes as political statements by the FWCC Coordinator.

Director Student Support, Prathna Vikash claims instead of fighting to protect women, Ali seems to have made it a mission to make political attacks against Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at every chance she gets.

Article continues after advertisement

Vikash adds the Association wants NGOs like FWCC to focus on what they are funded to do.

She says at a time when the media has exposed “sex for grades scandals” on a massive scale at a prominent university, it is shocking that Ali and the Centre have barely raised a voice.

Vikash also says they expected a large national outcry against the university in question by the FWCC, and demands for the young girls to be safe from exploitation, but instead is seeing NGOs playing politics.

The FNUSA is in the process of implementing strategies to protect students from exploitation, with more announcements in the coming weeks.

FBC News has sent questions to FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali.