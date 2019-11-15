FNU’s school of Aviation advocates on Pinktober

The Fiji National University’s School of Aviation has decided to advocate on Pinktober.,

They will also make sure students go through medical screening in the fight against cancer.

Head of Department, Sakaraia Caucau says it’s an important month for them as a staff member succumbed to cancer a few weeks back.

“Because just two or three weeks ago, we had to say farewell to one of our staff, a lady she was married to our own Dean at that time and she had cancer.”

Caucau says raising awareness on Pinktober is vital for the students as they continue to advocate for early detection.

He says with the Aviation School also having more female students, they decided it was important to champion Pinktober.

Caucau adds that FNU is also holding a competition on the best-decorated school with the Pinktober theme as they hope to raise funds.