FNU welcomes new Vice-Chancellor

The Fiji National University has welcomed its new Vice-Chancellor Professor Lyn Karstadt.

FNU Chancellor and Chair of Council Tessa Price says FNU is more than proud to be making history in appointing its first ever female Vice-Chancellor – adding it is in line with the Fijian Government’s vision of promoting gender equality, especially at top-level management in organizations.

Price says this also reflects FNU’s commitment to being an equal and inclusive institution of learning.

A traditional welcoming ceremony for Karstadt was held in Nasinu yesterday.

Karstadt was selected following an extensive international recruitment process and has more than 20 years of experience in executive and leadership roles in higher education in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Price says Karstadt’s knowledge and vast experience aligns well with FNU’s priorities during its next decade of providing accessible learning, teaching, and research opportunities to all Fijians and regional and international students.

The new Vice-Chancellor acknowledged FNU for welcoming her saying she is honored to be part of the institution and build on its legacy of providing accessible education to all Fijians.