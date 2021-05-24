Home

FNU Vice-Chancellor resigns

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 4:12 pm

The Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University, Professor Toby Wilkinson, has resigned.

FNU Council Chair Tessa Price says Wilkinson has decided to relocate back to the United Kingdom due to family reasons.

Price has agreed to Professor Wilkinson’s request to stand down from the role at the end of the year.

She says the University has made great strides under Professor Wilkinson’s leadership.

The Chair adds during Wilkinson’s tenure, the University has adopted an ambitious new five-year Strategic Plan, enhanced its governance and leadership arrangements and signed agreements with important national and international partners.

FNU will shortly commence an international recruitment process for Professor Wilkinson’s successor.

The Council has appointed Doctor William May, currently, Dean of the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, as Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

Dr May will work alongside Professor Wilkinson until the end of the year and take over as Acting Vice-Chancellor pending the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

Dr May has previously served as Acting Vice-Chancellor of FNU.

