FNU to assist with post-pandemic recovery

The new budget includes opportunities for the Fiji National University to play a critical role in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson says this is a real vote of confidence in FNU, and they will work hard to repay the trust of the government.

Wilkinson adds that the first announcement is the allocation of $1m through the re-skilling fund which will enable FNU to reskill individuals who have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the other announcement is the 5000 new funded places for TVET courses, through the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

“We must work hard with employers, communities, students and their families to demonstrate that a TVET qualification is every bit as valuable as a higher educational qualification. Indeed, TVET qualifications are exactly what the economy needs, to bounce back from the pandemic. Investing in a TVET programme now with the added opportunity of TELS funding provides, education for employability and is an investment in your future.”

FNU has been allocated a grant of $44m by the government for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Wilkinson says FNU must be accountable for that trust, and for the considerable investment of public funds that they receive.