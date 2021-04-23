Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Military investigates soldiers for protocol breaches|We did not defy order says Lyndhurst|Ministry targets bigger vaccination sites|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later today|Teams deployed to close proximity areas|Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed|Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply|FNU students receive refreshment packs|Grocery assistance to begin in Nadi tomorrow|Government to decide on use of direct budget support|Ministry notes high uptake of COVID-19 vaccine|Police help Health Ministry to monitor shoppers|Juveniles arrested for crossing containment zone|Suva market vendors hope to recover from losses|Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|Members of the Lions Heart 7s team screened|Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|Lautoka containment area may last longer|More vaccines on the way|Doctors' contacts identified and quarantined|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

FNU students receive refreshment packs

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
May 5, 2021 4:20 pm

650 packs of refreshment packs were distributed to the students of the Fiji National University by their Student Association today.

The refreshment packs were given to students living in the hostel and are not able to buy food due to the current movement restriction.

FNUSA Vice President, Saffiya Shaib says most of the students stuck at the hostel are those who cannot return home because of the containment zones in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“We as FNU student association are here for the students, this initiative is a way we can give back to the students who are stuck here cannot go home during this pandemic.”

Iliesa Ratuva, one of the hostel student says he is happy to receive the assistance.

“I would like to take this time to thank FNUSA for taking this initiative in getting us some snacks and food.”

FNUSA also says that they will continue to support those students who cannot go home due to the containment zones in place.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.