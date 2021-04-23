FNU students receive refreshment packs

650 packs of refreshment packs were distributed to the students of the Fiji National University by their Student Association today.

The refreshment packs were given to students living in the hostel and are not able to buy food due to the current movement restriction.

FNUSA Vice President, Saffiya Shaib says most of the students stuck at the hostel are those who cannot return home because of the containment zones in place.

“We as FNU student association are here for the students, this initiative is a way we can give back to the students who are stuck here cannot go home during this pandemic.”

Iliesa Ratuva, one of the hostel student says he is happy to receive the assistance.

“I would like to take this time to thank FNUSA for taking this initiative in getting us some snacks and food.”

FNUSA also says that they will continue to support those students who cannot go home due to the containment zones in place.