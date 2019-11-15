FNU sets record straight

The Fiji National University has set the record straight saying the extensive review of the operations of Technical Colleges of Fiji is not due to Government funding as claimed by a union leader.

In a press conference, this afternoon Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr William May said the review is being done to streamline and strengthen the delivery of its programmes.

Dr May says they are aware of claims by a union leader who has stated that the review process is done because FNU needs government funding to continue with TCF operations.

The union leader has also further threatened legal proceedings against possible termination of FNU staff.

Dr May adds there also have been comments around the establishment of TCF by Government, the quality of teachers and graduates.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor says these are misinformation which in no way is assisting or making any valuable input into the important process being undertaken by FNU.

Dr May says it is evident from the decline in student enrolments and dissatisfaction amongst staff that a comprehensive review and alignment of TCF is needed to ensure it fits perfectly within the existing FNU structure.

He adds the study programmes offered by TCF needs a thorough review and upgrade so it is on-par with those that are being offered at FNU.

Dr May says the consultation and review process commenced last week and is expected to continue for a few weeks before a report is put together for further deliberations and discussions.

A statement on the outcomes will be released by FNU thereafter.