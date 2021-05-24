Home

Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
FNU ranked 801 on THE

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 3, 2022 11:05 am
Fiji National University. [File Photo]

The Fiji National University has been ranked in the Times Higher Education Impact rankings for the first time.

FNU is one of the 1,525 institutions across 110 countries worldwide to participate in the impact rankings for 2022, achieving a rank of 801.

The Impact rankings measure how an institution’s research, stewardship, outreach and teaching deliver against the UN SDGs – a blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

Article continues after advertisement

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor Doctor William May commended the effort of the FNU Steering Group formed to strengthen the university’s submission to THE against the SDG goals.

The 17 goals encompass strategies to improve health and education, improve inequality, and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and preserving our natural environment.

All institutions that enter the THE ranking must submit for SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals which explores how universities teach the next generation to adopt sustainability.

FNU opted for three additional SDGs as part of its 2022 submission, which were SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 15 Life on Land and SDG 13 Climate Action.

