FNU ranked 801 on THE

The Fiji National University has been ranked in the Times Higher Education Impact rankings for the first time.

FNU is one of the 1,525 institutions across 110 countries worldwide to participate in the impact rankings for 2022, achieving a rank of 801.

The Impact rankings measure how an institution’s research, stewardship, outreach and teaching deliver against the UN SDGs – a blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor Doctor William May commended the effort of the FNU Steering Group formed to strengthen the university’s submission to THE against the SDG goals.

The 17 goals encompass strategies to improve health and education, improve inequality, and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and preserving our natural environment.

All institutions that enter the THE ranking must submit for SDG 17 on Partnerships for the Goals which explores how universities teach the next generation to adopt sustainability.

FNU opted for three additional SDGs as part of its 2022 submission, which were SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 15 Life on Land and SDG 13 Climate Action.