FNU pleased with international ranking

The Fiji National University believes its recent Times Higher Education ranking places it in good stead as a tertiary institution in the region.

In its first ever submission, FNU ranked 801 out of more than 1,500 universities from around the world.

Pro Vice Chancellor Research and Innovation Professor Roland De Marco says they wanted a ranking to see where it placed in the Pacific, with the only competition being the University of the

South Pacific.

“We are now planning to use benchmarking against institutions like the University of the South Pacific and other universities at a similar position to us, some higher than us and some lower than us – and look at ways that we can enhance.”

Professor Roland De Marco says being rated at 801st is remarkable since this was the first time that FNU made submissions to Times Higher Education.

Next year, FNU intends to increase the scope of its assessments by Times Higher Education.