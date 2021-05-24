Home

FNU partners with Monash to research climate change

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 5:10 am

The Fiji National University and Monash University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint Climate Change Research Center for Pacific Island countries.

The universities have agreed to spend up to one year appointing a professor and director of the centre that will be funded by Monash University.

Fiji National University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Doctor William May, says the partnership complements their goal of sustainability and climate change adaptation and resilience.

“It also strengthens our resolve and promotes Universities efforts to ensure every opportunity is made available for our scholars and academics to pursue research that can positively influence and impact policy change on a subject that affects all of us”

The collaboration will also assist Fiji and the Pacific in human capital development.

