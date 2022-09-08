FNU offers fully-funded short courses in construction sector

[Source: Supplied]

Interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply for a fully-funded short course offered at the Fiji National University by Friday, 16 September 2022.

FNU states, that the two-week short courses are funded by the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) through the Fijian Government’s Skills Qualification Scheme.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lyn Karstadt said the short courses would provide students with the skills set needed to address the growing needs of the construction industry.

Prof Karstadt emphasized that interested students will need to immediately apply to undertake the short course of their choice at FNU.

Eligible applicants must be a Fijian citizens, resided in Fiji for the past three years and completed and passed Year 13 with a minimum of 250 marks.

Alternatively, those who have completed and passed Year 12 with a minimum of 270 marks can also apply for the scheme.