FNU makes Open Day experience efficient for schools

The Fiji National University has been running a virtual open day of campuses, a first of its kind this week.

The FNU says this is in line with the COVID-19 restrictions but still allows potential students to see what the university is all about.

Ninety schools are part of the virtual tour.

Marketing and Communications Director Jenies Mudiliar says more than a thousand high school students will be able to make decisions on future studies easily.

“It’s very important that information about education is readily available to everyone so the virtual open day anyone can view it globally around the world from the comforts of their home or a digital device”

Mudiliar says they wanted to ensure that information is accessible to all final year high school students despite COVID-19.

“We’ve had schools from the maritime areas that have tuned in as well so that says a lot about our network coverage as well and these schools normally would not have been able to come over due to financial reasons”

It does not end here for the institution, they hope to make this an annual event, as it provides a much wider reach as compared to previous years.