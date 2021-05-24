FNU launches new research centre

Fiji National University’s newly established Communicable Disease Research Centre is set to deliver advanced knowledge in the development, treatment and prevention of communicable diseases.

The Centre has been formed through collaboration between FNU’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, the University of Otago and Global Health

Institute with support from Mercy Hospital in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr William May says the research centre will produce Pacific-led world-class research in communicable diseases for the Pacific region.

Dr May adds the pandemic has underscored the world’s continued vulnerability to communicable diseases and the important role that research plays in the management and control of such diseases.

Acting Dean for the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences Dr. Odille Chang says through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, other organizations and the research Centre’s, the CDRC will provide valuable networks to build research training, capacity, and quality.

Mercy Hospital Chief Executive Richard Whitney says the new Centre will lead to outstanding Pacific-led collaborative research that impacts infectious diseases across the Pacific.