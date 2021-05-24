FNU launches new education programmes

New programmes at the Fiji National University’s College of Humanities and Education have been applauded by the Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar.

These new programmes are in Sports Education & Exercise Science, Counselling, Special & Inclusive Education, in addition to the Department of Ethics and Governance new short course on ethics and anti-corruption.

Akbar, while officiating at the launch last week, stressed the importance of formal education which remains the government’s topmost priority.

She says while things like shelter, electricity, food, and hygiene have considerably improved the quality of Fijian lives, the one essential element that will help create better societies is education.



[Source: Fijian Government]

She adds Fiji has an education system that is progressing rapidly and the development of such unconventional and important programs at the tertiary level is a great example of that.

Akbar commended FNU’s College of Humanities and Education for being proactive in offering diploma and degree programmes based on the priority areas of the Government as outlined in the five- and 20-Year National Development Plans.