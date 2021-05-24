Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|
Full Coverage

News

FNU launches Master of Education Programme

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fiji National University has launched its Master of Education Programme by coursework through a Zoom Live Cast.

The FNU School of Education of the College of Humanities and Education will begin offering the Master of Education via coursework from Semester 2 this year.

The Programme is designed for educators who wish to develop and extend proficiency in education and have an interest in contemporary education and are eager to learn about the new developments in the education sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says that one of the Ministry’s Strategic Priorities is that Tertiary Education will be further improved to focus on the current and future needs including the future demands of the labour market.

Akbar says that Postgraduate programmes like the Master of Education via coursework will enhance teachers’ pedagogical and personal skills adding that they need to keep transforming the educational landscape.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson, says FNU’s focus is education for employability, and this new Masters Programme is a perfect example of how they are aligning their courses to meet labour market needs.

Wilkinson adds that they are confident that the graduates of this programme will play an important role in enhancing educational policy and practice in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.