FNU launches Master of Education Programme

The Fiji National University has launched its Master of Education Programme by coursework through a Zoom Live Cast.

The FNU School of Education of the College of Humanities and Education will begin offering the Master of Education via coursework from Semester 2 this year.

The Programme is designed for educators who wish to develop and extend proficiency in education and have an interest in contemporary education and are eager to learn about the new developments in the education sector.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar says that one of the Ministry’s Strategic Priorities is that Tertiary Education will be further improved to focus on the current and future needs including the future demands of the labour market.

Akbar says that Postgraduate programmes like the Master of Education via coursework will enhance teachers’ pedagogical and personal skills adding that they need to keep transforming the educational landscape.

FNU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toby Wilkinson, says FNU’s focus is education for employability, and this new Masters Programme is a perfect example of how they are aligning their courses to meet labour market needs.

Wilkinson adds that they are confident that the graduates of this programme will play an important role in enhancing educational policy and practice in Fiji.