FNU gets US support

The Fiji National University has received a donation of academic textbooks from the United States Embassy in Fiji, in conjunction with the Asia Foundation.

The donation of medical and leadership textbooks strengthens FNU’s commitment to providing high-quality education which is captured in FNU’s Strategic Plan 2021-2026 and in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The donation will boost the University’s library services to provide a wider range of reading and research materials for students to use and gain valuable knowledge.

FNU’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Learning, and Teaching Professor Lisa Harrison says USA has been an important partner of the Fiji National University library, and they are truly appreciative of the dedicated support.