FNU forms new partnership

The Fiji National University (FNU) and the University of Auckland have formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Doctor William May, says the university intends to conduct research on national issues and priorities and build teaching and research partnerships with regional universities.

He adds that discussions were initiated almost three years ago before COVID-19 and as the engagement developed, the need for an official agreement was evident.

The two universities have committed to at least four areas of collaboration: exchange of materials, publications, and information; cooperation between professors and research staff; student mobility; and joint research.

The University of Auckland Department of Paediatrics Associate Professor Stephen Howie says the MoU opens the door for wider relationship-building and brings huge potential.



