Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FNU forms new partnership

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected].fj | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 9, 2022 9:30 am
[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji National University (FNU) and the University of Auckland have formalised their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding on academic cooperation.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Doctor William May, says the university intends to conduct research on national issues and priorities and build teaching and research partnerships with regional universities.

He adds that discussions were initiated almost three years ago before COVID-19 and as the engagement developed, the need for an official agreement was evident.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Supplied]

The two universities have committed to at least four areas of collaboration: exchange of materials, publications, and information; cooperation between professors and research staff; student mobility; and joint research.

The University of Auckland Department of Paediatrics Associate Professor Stephen Howie says the MoU opens the door for wider relationship-building and brings huge potential.


[Source: Supplied]

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.