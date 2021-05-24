FNU encourages students to register for TVET programs

The Fiji National University is encouraging interested students to apply for their Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses as it is critical in the country’s recovery effort.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Toby Wilkinson says admission and registration for all programs are currently underway.

He adds that the 5,000 placements for TVET Pasifika are a great opportunity for those wanting to up-skill themselves as it is supported by the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service.

TVET provides short courses, trade diplomas and apprenticeships, allowing young people and those already in the workforce to develop their skills and experience.

Students completing or have completed Year 12 or 13 have the opportunity to undergo Semester 1, 2022 studies in any Certificate III, Certificate IV and Diploma level TVET course at FNU through the 5,000 TSLS placements.