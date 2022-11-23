FNU conference to address industry concerns

The inaugural conference on post-pandemic resilience, which will be held this week at the Fiji National University in Nadi, aims to address key industry concerns.

FNU Associate Professor, Dr. Avanish Shukla says six-panel discussions and four keynote speakers are listed in the program, centred on economics, banking, and legal aspects.

“Two very interesting sessions I wish to mention is one, supply chain management, which was severely affected during the COVID time and the second is women in leadership, which is chaired by Dr Nur Bano Ali. So I must say these sessions will definitely get lots of popularity among the participants.”

Dr. Shukla says speakers will share new and innovative ideas on sustainable approaches to undertake in the post-pandemic era.

The conference will be held on Friday and Saturday at the FNU Namaka Campus.