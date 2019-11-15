FNU celebrates its 10th year anniversary

The Fiji National University has made significant progress since its establishment 10 years ago.

As alumni and Officiating as Chief Guest in FNU’s 10th Anniversary celebration last night, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it’s rewarding to see the institute experience steady growth of new admission every year.

“Since its formation, FNU educates more than 26, 000 students per annum and employs 2, 200 employees. More than 29, 000 students have since graduated from the university. It has placed itself to be competitive with high education circles”.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey says the institute invests its wealth in improving the range and quality of academic programmes offered to ensure students are equipped with the right skills before joining the workforce.

He adds the institute is embarking on major development projects in the coming months to meet the demand and the ever-increasing number of students joining the institute.

“As part of our drive to create a world-class learning environment, 2020 will see us open four major facilities. A new green-field site campus in Labasa, a new four-storey business school in the Nasinu campus and a three-storey teaching block at the Fiji Maritime Academy to support the new Bachelor of Nautical Science. The fourth facility is a new sports complex in Nasinu is part of a wide drive to address the scourge of NCDs”.

Meanwhile, the institute also launched its revamped website to allow easy access for its students ensuring they remain competitive with other tertiary institutions across the region.