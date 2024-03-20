FNU campus closes today

[File Photo]

All FNU campuses will be closed today, given the recent announcements by the Fiji Government regarding the current adverse weather conditions.

Lecturers and course coordinators must liaise closely with all students regarding their classes.

All staff are required to Work from Home and liaise with their supervisors.

Article continues after advertisement

Students and staff are reminded to take precautionary measures and adhere to all weather advisories periodically issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services Office and the National Disaster Management Office.

Those in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to evacuate during daylight if required and know your evacuation centres, emergency contacts and disaster preparedness plans. A

All staff are required to work closely with respective Campus Emergency Response teams.