FNPF warns members against rogue individual

The individual who allegedly misled members and the general public about the distribution of unclaimed FNPF funds. [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji National Provident Fund members are being warned not to share account information with individuals claiming to be FNPF agents.

Fund Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu confirms there is an individual who allegedly misled members and the general public about the distribution of unclaimed FNPF funds.

Vodonaivalu says this is not the first time they e are dealing with this person and despite warnings, he continues to provide wrong information to members, creating unnecessary fear and panic.

Members have also informed the FNPF that the person in question is assisting with withdrawal applications and digital platforms registration.

The FNPF CEO adds people need to realize the gravity of the situation – especially when entrusting someone with confidential information.

Vodonaivalu has cautioned the Fund has no control over the use of the information gained by going rogue in the community.

The FNPF does not have any agents and members who want information must speak directly with staff.

It plans to take legal action against the individual in the hopes that it will deter others from dishonest actions.