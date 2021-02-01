FNPF warns employers against falsified withdrawals

The Fiji National Provident Fund is warning employers that it will take action against members whose COVID-19 withdrawal applications have been falsified.

This as the Fund has noticed an increase in the number of Phase 3 applications received.

Phase 3 is for those on a reduced wage rate for which members are entitled to a payment of $550 or $1,100.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says payment depends on the percentage of a wage rate decrease.

While urging employers, to be honest, Vodonaivalu says their verification process is thorough and it includes checks on members’ contributions and salary.

He adds the matter is of concern, especially if the member is accessing the full government top-up subsidy.

The CEO adds if any employer is found engaging in fraudulent activities, they will face the law.