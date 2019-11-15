Home

FNPF warns against COVID-19 withdrawal fraud

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 29, 2020 12:40 pm
The Fiji National Provident Fund has warned that it will take action against those COVID-19 member withdrawals identified to be falsified. [File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has warned that it will take action against those COVID-19 member withdrawals identified to be falsified.

This warning is also directed to employers and employer representatives.

The Fund is urging members and employers to refrain from engaging in such fraudulent activities.

Article continues after advertisement

It says anyone found engaging in such practices will have to face the law.

Meanwhile, the fund today released the payment for phase two, round two-cycle three.

These funds are for members who have applied for and had their applications approved up until September 25th.

