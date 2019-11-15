FNPF urges employers to utilize online platform

The Fiji National Provident Fund is encouraging employers to constantly liaise with their workers affected by COVID-19.

FNPF Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi says they understand that people need assistance due to hardships caused by COVID-19, however, this should not in any way allow Fijians to breach the restrictions on public gatherings.

This as hundreds of Fijians lined up outside the Fiji National Provident Fund office in Suva and Lautoka today, trying to access funds to help them through this COVID-19 crisis.

“There’s been a lot of members that came to our offices today. We’re pleading with them again, apart from breaching the requirements for distancing, they’re also putting our staff at risk.”

The Fund is advising employers to liaise with its employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic so that they stop lining-up outside their offices, while at the same time encouraging employers to make use of its online platform to submit their applications.

“This morning, we have emailed a total of 1813 employers covering about 43, 000 employees.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says they have also been receiving queries from people who are trying to take advantage of the situation following the announcement of the Response Budget.

“People who’ve had queries saying I have not been employed for the past three-years, Can I take out my money now even though some of them have already withdrawn some of the funds which they are entitled to do so. No, you can’t because that unemployment of yours does not come about as a result of COVID-19.”

All applications made by the members will be thoroughly scrutinized before any funds will be released.