FNPF to roll out relief assistance for voluntary members

The Fiji National Provident Fund will roll-out COVID-19 relief assistance for its voluntary members from the 12th of next month.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says voluntary members can apply for a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $1,100, from their General Account.

Vodonaivalu says the members need to have a minimum of $135 in their General Account.

“While we have been providing relief to members whose employment have been affected, there’s a group of members who have been patiently waiting. These are our voluntary members. We will roll out the COVID-19 relief for our Voluntary members from April 12th, 2021.”

Vodonaivalu says given the low number of applications being received for phase 4 of COVID-19 relief assistance, the Fund will now close the Phase on the 31st of this month.

Phase 4 was for those members who have been unemployed from January 2010 to September 2019 and are still unemployed.

Vodonaivalu says they opened Phase 4 in August 2020 and more than 11,000 members have since applied which is below the estimated number of members that qualified for this Phase.