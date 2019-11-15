FNPF to process 66 First Home Buyers Programme applications from last year

The Fiji National Provident Fund will continue to process the sixty-six applications approved for the 2019 First Home Buyers Programme.

The Fund had earlier announced that the scheme had ceased and will not be available anymore.

FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai says a total of 648 applications were received last year.

Waqairawai says the Fund was chosen to administer village housing applications and 24 have been paid out and completed.

“As you know this sort of thing was on a first in and first out basis. So when this scheme finished last year we actually paid out 24 applications fully completed and the rest are in various stages. So we have a responsibility to finish the remaining ones. That money is already held with us and we will finish the drawdowns for those 66 applications that we have”.

Alipate Waqairawai says the FNPF still provides housing assistance for those who have plans to build their homes.

“They can come to us we provide the equity and then they can go to the other approved lenders whether it’s one of banks or Housing Authority to build their houses. That is still the ground of withdrawal and assistance that is very much open now”.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says they have not removed any withdrawal grounds.

Meanwhile, members who wish to access grants for the First Home Buyers Programme in the new budget are to liaise with the Housing Ministry.