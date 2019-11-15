FNPF to pay out $3.61m in Phase 2 Round 2

The Fiji National Provident Fund will pay out a total of $3.61m over five fortnights to 3,284 members in the second round of Phase two COVID-19 withdrawals.

The payment will be disbursed on the 15th of this month and members who have not applied must submit their application by next Friday to be part of the second payment cycle.

The 3,284 members were paid $722,480 in the first payment cycle with $531,973.60 subsidized by Government.

Members who received their funds through their bank accounts, totaled 3,276 while 8 members opted for M-PAiSA.

Members who missed out on the first payment cycle for Phase 2 Round 2, will receive two payments on 15th September.

The updated version of the myFNPF App is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Chief executive officer Jaoji Koroi says the updates were necessary to enable the submission of withdrawals through the myFNPF App.

Koroi says they understand that this could have hampered members’ efforts to submit their applications but he has assured them, that they will receive their funds if they comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, Phase 4 withdrawal opened on Monday and members must apply on the mobile app.

Members downloading the app for the first time are reminded that their email address or mobile number must be updated with the Fund.

A minimum General Account balance of $135 is required and members must be unemployed from 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2019, to qualify for Phase 4.

Government top-up is not applicable for this phase.