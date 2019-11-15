FNPF to pay $15.9m during phase two of relief payments

A total of 15, 920 Fiji National Provident Fund members received their $220 relief payment for Phase two yesterday.

Out of these, 1, 283 members are receiving their second payment of the COVID-19 withdrawal scheme after being assisted on June 5th.

Altogether, these members will be paid $17.5m over 10 weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday’s payments totaled $3.5 million, with $1.9 million subsidized by Government.

These members will continue to receive their fortnightly payments until their total funds of $1,100 are fully paid.

Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi stated the Fund has automated its withdrawal processes to improve the efficiency of services to members.

Koroi says they’re grateful that employers have continued to work with the Fund to ensure members’ can access their funds during these trying times.

However, he says approximately 645 members missed the deadline for this first payment because their applications were still pending with their employers.

He highlighted that if eligible, these members’ applications will be processed for the next scheduled payment.

Koroi reiterated that Phase Two is targeting members on leave without pay and those who are unemployed.