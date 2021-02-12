FNPF to automatically register members for Phase 2 Round 5

The Fiji National Provident Fund will automatically register approximately 25,000 members for Phase Two Round Five.

FNPF Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says these members were given approval for future assistance through Phase 2 though they have not contributed since December 2020.

Vodonaivalu says these members will receive an SMS notification from FNPF advising them about being automatically registered for Round 5.

The Acting Chief Executive says members who did not receive consent for assistance under Phase 2 and are eligible to receive this assistance will need to re-apply.

He adds more than 39,000 members being assisted through this phase have insufficient balance in their account.

“Those members who have exhausted their General Account will continue to receive the relief payout which has been enabled through the subsidy or top-ups provided by Government.”

Vodonaivalu says the Phase 2 Round 5 will open on 22nd March with the first payment cycle scheduled for 6th April 2021.

11,083 members have been paid $7.9m under phase 4.

This phase was not topped up by Government as these members were unemployed well before the COVID-19 pandemic.