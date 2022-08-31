FNPF rescued from doomsday: AG

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition attacks the Fiji National Provident Fund but never talks about the risks involved if reforms had not been carried out.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the opposition attacks the Fiji National Provident Fund but never talks about the risks involved if reforms had not been carried out.

While contributing to the debate on the Review of the Fiji National Provident Fund 2019, 2020 and 2021 Annual Reports, he urged the Opposition to be transparent and honest.

He says there are two independent reports that reveal that funds at FNPF would deplete if it was continued to be managed in its previous manner.

“They don’t talk about Momi and Natadola, we have actually salvaged it. They were investing with people who were wanted by the law, not in Fiji but in Europe and New Zealand. One was an undischarged bankrupt. If we had not intervened the total investment in Natadola would have exceeded a billion dollars of member’s funds. There is no way they would have gotten rate of return on that. When investigation was done on CEO and Deputy CEO Post 5th December 2006 one of them took off to NZ. I have seen receipts when she used to go to a hairdresser, drink a cup of coffee it was paid for by FNPF.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government rescued FNPF to provide a secure future for Fijians.

“Those young people sitting here and outside these in the chambers would know that if they are members today they know that at retirement they will get their money. That was not guaranteed previously. They go on about government using it as a cash cow. Government does not use it as a cash cow in fact I would argue that FNPF in the past two years used government because there was no other investment opportunity for them to give them that rate of return.”

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says his government had a vision to not only maintain but exponentially grow the investment capabilities of the fund and this is becoming evident.



Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

He adds some of the current investment opportunities being pursued include affordable housing initiatives, agriculture, business process outsourcing, health care, retail manufacturing, financial and insurance sector and infrastructure assets.