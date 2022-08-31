FNPF remains major investor: PM

Fiji National Provident Fund. [File photo]

Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hike in extreme withdrawals from the Fiji National Provident Fund, the Fund remains a major investor and one of the largest property owners in the country says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While contributing to the debate on the Review of the Fiji National Provident Fund 2019, 2020 and 2021 Annual Reports, the Prime Minister stated that as of 2021 the FNPF had $1.5 billion in general reserves, $8.2 million in net assets and paid out an unmatched five percent interest to its members.

He says FNPF is operating at international standards of fund diversification boasting a mix of government securities, equities, loans and cash reserves.

Bainimarama stresses that while 80% of members had a balance of less than $20,000 this does not mean they have exhausted their total savings.

“These balance is only a reflection of their general account. As I mentioned earlier the Funds Preservation policy means that 70 percent of the member’s total contributions are secure and cannot be touched until the person retires. There are members who have exhausted their 30 percent in the general account during the pandemic, not their entire FNPF savings.”

Bainimarama adds to provide security to Fijians, his government paid over $200 million in unemployment assistance to those whose general account funds were depleted during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister says the recent budget is timely and has ensured that mandated rates of contribution from the employees and employers increase from January.

He adds that 2022/2023 will be a year of growth, recovery, resilient building and historic achievement and they will continue to put Fijians first with whatever they do.