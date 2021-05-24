FNPF recovers $188k from double dippers

The Fiji National Provident Fund has identified a total of 534 members who have accessed both the government unemployment benefit and the FNPF COVID-19 relief.

The FNPF will now be recovering a total of $188, 000 from these members who have been caught double dipping.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this money will be returned to the members General Account.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodonaivalu says of the 534 members, some have received their first payment for both the government and the FNPF relief, while others have only received their government relief and had their application for the FNPF COVID-19 relief rejected.

The Chief executive says the Fund has been working closely with the government to minimize this issue.

However, he says they are now following the recovery process to get back the fund that have already been paid to members who have been identified.

Vodonaivalu says they are grateful to have collaborated with the government on these relief initiatives because they were able to identify the gaps when sharing the data.

The Fund has measures in place to curb such incidents and Vodonaivalu says they will continue to strengthen these measures to deter dishonest transactions.

The government has time and again reminded Fijians that if they are already receiving any sort of assistance or are employed they do not qualify for this assistance.

The government has now gathered a lot of data which will be used if any similar assistance will be provided to Fijians in future.

The second round of the $360 government-funded assistance is being paid out to successful applicants.

The government targets to round-off the payments for this unemployment benefit in time for Diwali, which is next Thursday.