FNPF push for informal work sector to join the fund

The Fiji National Provident Fund has urged those in the informal employment sector to consider contributing to retirement savings.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says most Fijians working in the informal employment sector make voluntary contributions when it suites them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are actually working with a lot of those in the informal work sector but the progress is quite challenging but we’ll continue to push for those who wants to come and join the fund.”

Koroi says those working in this sector should know that they will come a time when they will retire and contributions now will become all the more critical then.