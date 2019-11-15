FNPF place renovation further delayed

Work on the famous food court at the FNPF Place in Victoria Parade, Suva has delayed further.

The eatery commonly known as ‘Dolphins’ is undergoing a major facelift since last year.

Fiji National Provident Fund chief executive Jaoji Koroi says the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the renovation as there were delays in procuring materials due to the lockdown in China.

Koroi says there is no time frame as to when the eatery will open.

“We are now beginning to receive items than we will continue to work on this. At this stage we haven’t got a firm date at this stage. We want to make sure that all the materials are there before we announce the date.”

As part of the renovation, a modern look will be given to the food court area and the building’s main entrance.























