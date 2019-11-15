FNPF Phase Three application dates announced

Home

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 28, 2020 1:45 pm

Applications for the Fiji National Provident Fund’s COVID-19 Phase Three Relief Package can be made from August 10th and the first payment will be processed on the 25th.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the two categories of relief are reduced hours and wage rate.

Both categories are eligible for government top up if the member’s General Account balance is insufficient.

Members who are working on reduced hours will access the Relief Package according to a criteria provided by the FNPF.

Those whose working day is reduced by one day per week will be eligible for $44 per fortnight or total amount payable per member will be $220.

While those whose hours are reduced by two days per week will be eligible for $88 or total amount payable will be $440.

Reduced by 3 days per week – amount eligible per week is $132 or $660 total amount payable per member.

Reduced by 4 days or more – amount eligible is $176 or total amount payable $880.

Members whose wage rate has been reduced will be eligible for a lump sum payment of $550 or $1,100 depending on the percentage reduction in their wage rate.

Koroi says they are looking at assisting a minimum of 53,000 Fijians in Phase 3.

Phase 1: 85,000 Fijians assisted with a total rollout payment of $54m.

Phase 2: So far 25000 Fijians assisted with a total payout of $13.7m.

