FNPF operations normal contrary to rumors

The Fiji National Provident Fund operations are running as normal contrary to rumors that the Fund was running out of money in light of the COVID-19 situation.

This was highlighted by FNPF General Manager Member Services Alipate Waqairawai while briefing the senior commander of the Fiji Police Force and Divisional Police Commanders on the importance of saving for a comfortable retirement.

Waqairawai says while the work of Police being demanding with the focus predominantly on service to others, they also need to focus on ensuring their financial wellbeing as far as preparing for a retirement that can be enjoyable and spent with their families.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says since April this year 113,000 Fijians have been assisted through the unemployment assistance.

He adds the total withdrawal stands at $93.9m.

“Government will continue to assess the needs of the affected workers and assists them so that they are able to put food on the table for their families and with their day to day expenses.

The Fiji National Provident Fund will pay out a total of $3.61m over five fortnights to 3,284 members in the second round of Phase two COVID-19 withdrawals.”

The payment will be disbursed on the 15th of this month and members who have not applied must submit their application by next Friday to be part of the second payment cycle.

The 3,284 members were paid $722,480 in the first payment cycle with $531,973.60 subsidized by Government.