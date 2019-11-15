FNPF offers relief package for employers

The Fiji National Provident Fund today announced a relief package to help employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the Board has approved a relief package that will be effective retrospectively from January 2020 until June 2021.

Koroi says the package consists of waiver of penalties, time payment arrangements, relaxation of third party payments, and reduction on requirements for Departure Prohibition Orders.

“The next few months will not be easy however, more than ever we will need to be more supportive of each other as we trend through this period of economic recovery.”

He adds the full details of the relief package will be communicated to their employers in the coming week.