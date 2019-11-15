Home

News

FNPF members urged to continue contributing

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 15, 2020 4:05 pm
Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi. [File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund’s voluntary contributions have been impacted by the pandemic.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says everybody is going through a difficult time but contributions are important as everybody will reach an age where they will need money.

The current minimum monthly payment for voluntary members is $10.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi says they may review this.

“For the voluntary membership, we will review that discussion and I think we will get feedback from members but we are also trying to go big on our digital platforms including M-Paisa deductions and all these things.”

Koroi says the digital platform will be convenient for members to make deductions.

