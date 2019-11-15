Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FNPF members urged to be honest

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 28, 2020 11:20 am

The Fiji National Provident Fund has sternly warned that they will not entertain any fraudulent practices.

The warning was issued during the FNPF Members Forum in Labasa today where they revealed that forged documents were filed by a member in Labasa who was trying to access funds during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 withdrawal assistance.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Konrote says after following due processes, they found that the member’s employment letter was forged.

Article continues after advertisement

“The member came in with falsified document of him being unemployed because we can check if contributions are coming in or not. That’s the due diligence that we did and it was a false document. By law, we can refer you to the police. That’s the encouragement that we want to give our members. Please, deal honestly with us. It is your funds but there are processes and procedures to follow.”

There are seven withdrawal phases for the COVID-19 relief assistance – four have been completed, while three are ongoing.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.