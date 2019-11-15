FNPF members urged to be honest

The Fiji National Provident Fund has sternly warned that they will not entertain any fraudulent practices.

The warning was issued during the FNPF Members Forum in Labasa today where they revealed that forged documents were filed by a member in Labasa who was trying to access funds during Phase 2 of the COVID-19 withdrawal assistance.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Konrote says after following due processes, they found that the member’s employment letter was forged.

Article continues after advertisement

“The member came in with falsified document of him being unemployed because we can check if contributions are coming in or not. That’s the due diligence that we did and it was a false document. By law, we can refer you to the police. That’s the encouragement that we want to give our members. Please, deal honestly with us. It is your funds but there are processes and procedures to follow.”

There are seven withdrawal phases for the COVID-19 relief assistance – four have been completed, while three are ongoing.