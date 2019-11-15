FNPF members to be honest with their application

The Fiji National Provident Fund is urging members to be honest with their applications during the current roll out of the COVID-19 Withdrawal Scheme.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi is reminding members that withdrawing today will mean less funds for their retirement tomorrow.

Koroi adds members should be mindful of this.

He adds their teams will be conducting a roadshow soon to publicly share more information on the Funds assistance including the use of their mobile app.

“So from next week, our teams will conduct a road show to on-board members on the mobile app and at the same time update our members current email and phone contacts to enable them to use the myFNPF mobile app”.

The CEO says they have been engaging with members and have taken on board their requests and suggestions.

The Fund will continue to monitor Fiji’s COVID-19 situation and consider options to assist in the best way it can.