FNPF members take advantage of counseling session

Over one hundred Fiji National Provident Fund members took advantage of the Fund’s first ever counseling session in Suva, today.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the session was aimed at members between the age of 45 and 54.

Koroi says they want to educate these members about the importance of retirement fund before it’s too late for them.

“Low member balances is not a new fact, it’s always been there, but what we are trying to do is to try and bring it to the attention of those who are affected and provide them the opportunity or platform to come and engage with us.”

Koroi says similar sessions will be held in other divisions.

“Depending on the expectations from the other branches and agencies we might be taking this into other branches in the West and the North.”

Koroi adds their staff are well trained to deal with any issues raised by the Fund members.