FNPF members making contribution arrangements with employers

The Fiji National Provident Fund has identified two major issues as to why some members do not have sufficient funds in their accounts.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says some employers have not been making their employees’ contributions.

He says members only come to find out about this, when they turn up to apply for the COVID-19 assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately, we have seen members that have turned up to realize that their contribution has not been paid to the fund, the number is not many but their are members who have suffered through this process.”

Koroi adds that another revelation is that there are members who have been making arrangements with their employer not to contribute to their FNPF fund.

“Sometimes members can have separate arrangements with the employers not to deduct contribution or pay directly to them, now they see there is a value in putting our money with FNPF.”

The CEO has called on employers not to entertain the practice and an equal plea has been made to members to prevent arrangements that would affect their funds’ balance.