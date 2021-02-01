FNPF makes round five COVID relief payments

2,160 Fiji National Provident Fund members who applied for COVID-19 Phase Two Round Five relief, were paid yesterday.

The Fund had to verify these members’ employment status due to contributions being paid to their accounts from December 2020 to March 2021.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says the verification process involves contacting these members’ employers to confirm their employment status, thus delaying the processing of their applications.

Vodonaivalu says this process is important because it determines whether the member qualifies for the COVID-19 relief.

Yesterday, the Fund paid out $475,200 to these members.

He stresses the Fund will continue to conduct due diligence when processing applications to ensure those who access this relief, genuinely need it.

The first payment for Phase Two Round Five was disbursed through an early payment last week before the Easter weekend.

The next payment is scheduled for 20th April.