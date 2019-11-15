FNPF looking at alternatives to improve member savings

The Fiji National Provident Fund is looking at some options to address the low member balances for those who will be retiring over the next 10 years.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says it may review its mandatory contributions design, considering how other countries have taken approach toward retirement savings.

“Singapore, for instance, increases the contribution rates for lower wages, some countries don’t have any withdrawal so it’s all tied up to pension.”

Koroi says the Fund also plans to include Fijians working in the informal sector, so they can have a secured pension upon retirement.

“About 120,000 workers are in employment in the informal sectors that are not covered under any scheme, these are estimates of workers that we believe needs the potential to be covered.”

Fiji Pensioners Association, President Hari Naicker has agreed with the Fund saying it should start putting restrictions.

“This restriction may have to come depending on the amount of money that’s down there if it is below $10,000, because of $10,000 that is no money for present-day activities.”

Koroi says the Fund has never restricted members from withdrawing their funds.

However, members need to understand that every withdrawal, will deplete their funds and in turn affect their balance when they reach retirement.