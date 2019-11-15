FNPF is in good hands: Outgoing CEO

Outgoing Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says leaving FNPF is not easy.

Speaking for the first time about his recent appointment as CEO of Fijian Holdings Limited, Koroi says he will be joining Fijian Holdings in March 2021.

An emotional Koroi told the FNPF Member Forum in Labasa on Saturday that it has been a privilege serving the members for the last 11 years.

“It’s a pleasure and honour to be with FNPF and I also want to assure you that FNPF is in good hands. We have a great team and good workers.”

Koroi was appointed CEO of FNPF in March of 2018.

He joined FNPF in 2009 and held various positions within the Fund.

He started his career with the Reserve Bank and was a former executive of FHL and an Executive Director of RB Patel Group.