FNPF inform discontinuance

The Fiji National Provident Fund in-house counsel informed the court that a Notice of Discontinuance had been filed on December 18.

However, the defendant’s counsel, Niven Padarath raised objections, contending that the notice was filed without prior notification to the defendants.

Padarath argues that the proper procedure should have involved seeking the court’s leave before filing the discontinuance, rendering it ineffective.

The legal tug-of-war continued as FNPF’s in-house counsel disclosed to the court that the writ of motions had not been filed, and the corresponding order had not yet been sealed.

This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

The court further learned that an injunction application had been filed ex parte, meaning it was presented without the presence of the defendants.

Additionally, it was highlighted that the order associated with the application had not been sealed, raising questions about the validity of the entire process.

The matter is in regards to residents of the island and Sofitel Resort owners which is FNPF and Fiji Airways.

The case will be recalled next month.