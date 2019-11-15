FNPF has set up a platform to assist Fijians: Koroi

Questions are being raised about how to apply for phase two of the FNPF COVID-19 Withdrawal Scheme which can only be done online.

Concerns were being raised as to how members will be able to apply if they don’t have access to the internet.

However, the Fund says it has set up a platform to assist Fijians.

Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the payment in Phase 2 is being done fortnightly which commenced on June 23rd and ends on the 18th of next month.

“We have a whole platform in front of our office to try and onboard members who don’t have online facilities. So we are dedicating resources so that we can bring our members along in terms of this journey.”

Koroi says the online platforms have empowered the members as it gives them the opportunity to check their contributions.