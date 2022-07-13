FNPF has always invested: AG

Government says opposition parties have always tried to undermine Fiji Airways and this has continued with the latest barrage of criticism directed at the Fiji National Provident Fund for buying shares in the airline.

Last week, it was announced that FNPF now owns 30.02 percent of Fiji Airways, which did not sit well with sceptics.

The People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party, and the Fiji Labor Party, all hit out at the move, saying it was made without any proper consultation with members of the fund.

The three parties say employees who are members should have been consulted before a decision was made.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says apart from political parties, even trade unionists who sat on the FNPF board previously are making noises when they themselves did not do any consultation before making investment decisions in the past.

“FNPF has lent money to individual companies. FNPF has purchased buildings. FNPF has, for example, purchased the hotels GPH, Sheraton, and Intercontinental. They have built the Intercontinental. They now own the Holiday Inn. There were no consultations with the members of the public to say that we are now going to invest in the Sheraton. There are people within FNPF who are experts who make business decisions based on commercial considerations and that’s always been the case.”

FNPF has already said the investment was carefully planned before the $93.1 million investment took place.